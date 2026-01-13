PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Steps Up Voter Awareness With Marathon And Model Polling Station

Panvel Municipal Corporation organises a voter awareness marathon and model polling station ahead of the PMC General Elections 2026 | X - @PanvelCorp

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, the civic body has intensified voter awareness efforts with a series of outreach activities, including a 5-kilometre marathon at Kamothe and the setting up of a model polling station for first-time voters.

Marathon to promote voter participation

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from around 300 students from KLE College, Kalamboli; Saraswati College of Engineering; and Loknete Ramsheth Thakur Junior College, Kamothe.

The event began with a voter pledge, after which students ran through the area raising slogans such as “My Vote, My Right—Let’s Strengthen Democracy”, highlighting the importance of voter participation.

Senior civic officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Public Relations Officer Nitin Sake, Health Department head Anil Kokare, and faculty members from participating institutions, were present at the event.

होय !आम्ही मतदान करणारच

आयुक्तांनी दिली युवा मतदारांना शपथ



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्यावतीने मतदानाची टक्केवारी वाढण्याकरिता मतदान जनजागृती कार्यक्रम अर्थात स्वीप कार्यक्रमांतर्गत आज दिनांक 12 जानेवारी रोजी निवडणूक अधिकारी तथा आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांनी महापालिका मुख्यालयात युवा… pic.twitter.com/jWT54xXH0j — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) January 12, 2026

Model polling station for first-time voters

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, an innovative model polling station was also set up at CKT College.

Through student-led demonstrations, the complete election process—from filing nomination forms to vote counting and declaration of results—was presented in a practical and engaging manner for first-time voters.

Also Watch:

Walkathon held at Pillai College

Additionally, a walkathon was recently organised at Pillai College to further spread voter awareness among students and citizens.

Civic officials said such initiatives aim to encourage informed participation and strengthen democratic values ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/