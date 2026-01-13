 PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Steps Up Voter Awareness With Marathon And Model Polling Station
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Steps Up Voter Awareness With Marathon And Model Polling Station

Ahead of the PMC General Elections 2025–26, the Panvel civic body intensified voter awareness through a 5-km marathon in Kamothe and a model polling station at CKT College. The initiatives aim to encourage informed participation, especially among first-time voters.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation organises a voter awareness marathon and model polling station ahead of the PMC General Elections 2026 | X - @PanvelCorp

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, the civic body has intensified voter awareness efforts with a series of outreach activities, including a 5-kilometre marathon at Kamothe and the setting up of a model polling station for first-time voters.

Marathon to promote voter participation

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from around 300 students from KLE College, Kalamboli; Saraswati College of Engineering; and Loknete Ramsheth Thakur Junior College, Kamothe.

The event began with a voter pledge, after which students ran through the area raising slogans such as “My Vote, My Right—Let’s Strengthen Democracy”, highlighting the importance of voter participation.

Senior civic officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Public Relations Officer Nitin Sake, Health Department head Anil Kokare, and faculty members from participating institutions, were present at the event.

Model polling station for first-time voters

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, an innovative model polling station was also set up at CKT College.

Through student-led demonstrations, the complete election process—from filing nomination forms to vote counting and declaration of results—was presented in a practical and engaging manner for first-time voters.

PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Ready For January 15 Civic Polls With 656 Voting...
article-image

Walkathon held at Pillai College

Additionally, a walkathon was recently organised at Pillai College to further spread voter awareness among students and citizens.

Civic officials said such initiatives aim to encourage informed participation and strengthen democratic values ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

