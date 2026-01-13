PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Ready For January 15 Civic Polls With 656 Voting Centres

Panvel Municipal Corporation readies polling stations and security arrangements ahead of the General Elections scheduled on January 15 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 13: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed all preparations for the General Elections 2025–26 scheduled to be held on January 15, officials said on Tuesday.

Polling details

Polling will be held across 20 wards for 246 candidates through a multi-member panel system. In Wards 11 and 20, voters will elect candidates for three seats, while in the remaining wards, voting will take place for four seats each.

The civic body has appealed to all eligible voters to participate in large numbers and cast their votes without fear.

Voter strength and polling arrangements

According to the PMC, the city has a total of 5,54,578 voters, including 2,94,821 men and 2,59,685 women. A total of 656 polling stations have been set up, and polling will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Offices of Returning Officers have been established in six divisions for the distribution and collection of election material.

Facilities for voters and staff deployment

Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including wheelchairs and the deployment of volunteers at polling stations. For election duty, 4,125 staff members, including presiding officers and polling officials, have been appointed and trained. Police personnel will be deployed at all polling centres to ensure security.

Voting machines and security

The civic body said that 897 control units and 1,912 ballot units have been made available for the election, and first-level checking of all voting machines has been completed. Ballot setting and sealing have also been carried out, and the machines are being stored in six strong rooms under tight police security. CCTV surveillance has been installed at all polling stations.

Voter-friendly initiatives

As part of voter-friendly initiatives, the PMC will set up Pink Booths (women-managed polling stations), Green Booths (environment-friendly stations) and Model Polling Stations in each division. Notable among them are the Pink Booth at Carmel Convent School, Kalamboli; the Green Booth at St Joseph School, New Panvel; and the Model Polling Station at Bal Bharati Public School, Kharghar.

Monitoring and counting

To monitor polling-day operations, 69 zonal officers and trained master trainers for voting machines have been appointed. The police department, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite, has put in place extensive security arrangements to maintain law and order during polling and counting.

Vote counting will be held on January 16 from 10 am at six counting centres located in Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe, New Panvel and Panvel, as per the jurisdiction of the respective Returning Officers.

