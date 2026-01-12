Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Administration Warns Parties Against Festival-Linked Inducements During Model Code Period

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials issue strict guidelines to political parties and candidates on festival celebrations during the civic election code period | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 12: With the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections 2025–26 underway, the civic administration has appealed to political parties, candidates and citizens to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct while celebrating public festivals.

Officials informed that the State Election Commission has issued clear guidelines governing conduct during festivals that fall within the election period.

While political leaders, candidates and party workers are permitted to participate in festivals in their personal capacity, they are prohibited from distributing any goods or using public mandals or organisations for such activities.

Ban on community feasts and distribution

The administration has also made it clear that organising community feasts or meal programmes during the election code period is not allowed. With Makar Sankranti being observed on January 14, political parties, candidates or their representatives have been specifically instructed not to distribute goods or money to women. Citizens have also been cautioned against accepting any such inducements.

Warning of legal action

Officials warned that offering or accepting bribes to solicit votes is a punishable offence under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries a penalty of up to one year of imprisonment.

To ensure strict enforcement, the civic body has deployed 18 flying squads and 18 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), working in three shifts, to maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

Also Watch:

Reporting violations

In case of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct, citizens have been asked to immediately inform the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s head office or the Model Code of Conduct Cell set up at the respective ward offices, said Additional Commissioner and Model Code Cell Head Maheshkumar Meghmal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/