PM praises Nashik farmer for innovating sanitiser sprayer

A farmer, scientist and entrepreneur, Rajendra Jadhav found a place in the Prime Minister’s speech on Sunday. In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Narendra Modi lauded him for developing a sanitiser spraying machine to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Jadhav named his sanitiser machine Yeshwant, which means victorious.

The biggest advantage is that Yashwant barely needs any human intervention and a single person can drive the tractor and operate the sprayer simultaneously. Presently, it is being used by Satana Nagar Nigam to cleanse and disinfect around 30 sq kms in the village every fortnight.

“Our family is in the business of producing and developing agriculture tools for the last four generations. The praise showered by the PM was a pleasant shock. I never expected that he would take cognisance of my research. It is a big honour for me and my family,” Rajdendra Jadhav told the Free Press Journal.