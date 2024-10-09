PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Upgradation Of Nagpur & Shirdi Airports; Know Project Highlights Here

Shirdi Airport New Terminal Building Project | MADC

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the government is on a spree of project inaugurations, announcements and launches. Today, on Wednesday, October 6, PM Modi, will virtually lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore. It includes the upgradation of Nagpur International Airport and New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport. As the two crucial airports upgrade projects progress, let's have a look at the project cost, highlights, operational plan and other details.

Nagpur International Airport Upgradation

The upgradation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur is major project, at total estimated cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

Read Also Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur

The airport is being upgraded and modernised by Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC), under MIHAN India- the Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, which is a flagship project of MADC. For Vidarbha, historically perceived as an underdeveloped part of Maharashtra, MIHAN is a game-changer. It aims to position Nagpur as a strategic node in the country’s logistics and transportation network.

Wonderful news for Nagpur & Vidharbha. A struggle of long yrs has come to end. Many compliments to ur efforts. Looking fwd for quick bhumipoojan. — Ajay Sancheti (@sancheti_ajay) September 27, 2024

Main Features

As per MADC, the rotal area of the airport will be 1350.20 hectares and accommodate about 100 aircrafts at a time. The new airport will be attached to a fully operational Special Economic Zone along with MRO facility and Logistic Park. While, the terminal building will be to handle 14 million passengers per year.

As per latest reports, GMR Airports Ltd has signed a Concession Agreement with MIHAN India Ltd for the upgrade, development, and operation of Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Shirdi Airport

PM Modi today will also lay the foundation stone for the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. The project is aimed to will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba.

As per MADC, the New Terminal Building will a Modern State of the Art Integrated Terminal Building for 56,000 Sqm, 1200 Peak Hour Capacity is planned for better facilitation of passengers and devotees. The work of the Cargo Complex at Shirdi Airport is carried under PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

Read Also WATCH: Elderly dance at Indore Airport as they take their first flight to Shirdi

Other Project Inaugurations In Maharashtra

PM Modi today (October 9) will also launch operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath. It will increase the under graduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare. In the virtual program to be held afternoon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra.

Read Also PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3 And Lays Foundation For NAINA Infrastructure Works; VIDEO

The PM will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai. It is established in collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.