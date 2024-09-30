Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur

Representative Image | File

In a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for the growth of Nagpur and the Vidarbha region, the Supreme Court has cleared the construction of a world-class brownfield international airport at Nagpur.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday effectively greenlit the construction and operation of Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport by private firm GMR Airports, clearing the last legal obstacle in the way of this long-awaited project. The ruling comes after a lengthy legal battle that saw the Centre and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) file a curative plea against an earlier ruling by the Bombay High Court, which had allowed GMR Airports to upgrade and operate the Nagpur airport.

The Centre and the AAI had earlier seen their review plea rejected by the Supreme Court, prompting them to file the curative petition as a final recourse. However, a special four-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and JK Maheshwari, closed the proceedings on the curative plea. The court accepted the opinion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued that the petition did not meet the legal criteria for such pleas, which are only allowed in rare circumstances.

Wonderful news for Nagpur & Vidharbha. A struggle of long yrs has come to end. Many compliments to ur efforts. Looking fwd for quick bhumipoojan. — Ajay Sancheti (@sancheti_ajay) September 27, 2024

The curative petition, which is the last resort in Indian legal proceedings, was devised by the Supreme Court in the 2002 Rupa Ashok Hurra case and is filed only when certain violations are believed to have occurred after the dismissal of a case and a review petition.

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes SC Decision

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has long championed the project as a key driver of economic development in his hometown and the broader Vidarbha region, has welcomed the apex court’s order. Taking to social media platform X, Fadnavis siaid, “Extremely happy that the Hon Supreme Court has cleared the construction of a world-class international brownfield airport at Nagpur. It was my dream, and I had worked hard for the same. This will power the real take off of MIHAN.”

At the heart of this development is the MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) project, a massive economic initiative aimed at transforming Nagpur into a global hub for logistics and trade. The MIHAN project, envisioned as one of the largest economic investments in central India, includes a cargo hub, Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and the development of airport infrastructure to attract both domestic and international business. The project is expected to significantly boost the industrial and economic development of the Vidarbha region.

For Vidarbha, historically perceived as an underdeveloped part of Maharashtra, MIHAN is a game-changer. It aims to position Nagpur as a strategic node in the country’s logistics and transportation network. With MIHAN, the city will not only serve as a major cargo hub but also attract various industries such as IT, manufacturing, and aviation. This is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, reduce migration, and stimulate the local economy.

In his tweet, Fadnavis emphasized how the development of the brownfield airport would catalyze the "real takeoff" of MIHAN, showcasing his long-standing commitment to the region’s prosperity.

Devendra Fadnavis, who has deep roots in Vidarbha and has consistently advocated for its growth, views the MIHAN project as crucial to unlocking the economic potential of the region. Over the years, Fadnavis has worked tirelessly to push for key infrastructure projects that can transform the region, and MIHAN stands as the crown jewel in his vision for Vidarbha’s future.

His vision for the region’s development has always centered around infrastructure and connectivity, key ingredients for fostering economic growth. The Supreme Court’s decision to clear the way for GMR Airports to upgrade and operate the Nagpur airport is the realization of a dream that Fadnavis has tirelessly worked towards.