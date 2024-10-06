PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3 And Lays Foundation For NAINA Infrastructure Works; VIDEO

PM Modi in Thane | IANS

Mumbai: In a major boost to infrastructure development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line on Saturday.

This marks the partial opening of the 12.69-kilometer stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC, featuring 10 operational stations. He also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure works to be done within TPS II and VII of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

xAccording to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the commercial operations of the first phase will begin from Monday, October 7, 2024. While the services will run from 11am to 10.30 pm on Monday, from Tuesday onwards, the metro traisn will be operated daily as per regular time from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm (Monday to Saturday) and from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sunday. The metro train fares will range between Rs 10 and Rs 50 depending on the distance.

The Prime Minister also experienced the train ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station and interacted with the beneficiaries of ‘Laadki bahin’ scheme, students and labourers inside the train. He also launched Metro service mobile app, MetroConnect3 which is designed to enhance the travel experience with latest features. A coffee table book was also unveiled which has a collection of spectacular photos of the underground metro journey.

Commenting on the development, CG Koji YAGI, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai said, “This is another joint iconic project between Japan and India after Atal Setu. It will transform Mumbaikars daily commute by reducing their travel time, and mitigate traffic and air pollution. I am proud that the Government of Japan is part of the transport infrastructure development in Mumbai. I also look forward to an early operation of full Metro Line 3.”

During his busy day when he inaugurated and launched a slew of infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure works to be taken up within TPs II and VII of the NAINA. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will commence with the works amounting to Rs 2550.58 crore.

The works include integrated infrastructure development of 60 metre and 45-metre-wide roads, construction of various minor and major structures such as flyover, bridges, vehicular underpass (VUP), pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) etc. It will also include allied electric works such as street lights. Nine flyovers would be constructed in NAINA TPS II and VII along with 12 minor bridges, 26 PUPs and one VUP. L&T Infrastructure has been appointed as the contractors for the project.

Similarly, a total of 17.59 km of road work that include 3.71 km of 60 metre road, 13.28 km of 45 metre road and 0.6 km of 30 metre road would also be taken up. The works also include 26.66 km of storm water drain and utility trenches, 32.93 km of water supply network and 25.768 km of sewerage network. These works would be completed within 36 months.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishanan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.