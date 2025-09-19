PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai International Cruise Terminal On September 20

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock on Saturday, 20 September. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to position Mumbai as a global cruise hub, boosting tourism and the maritime economy.

PHOTO | Mumbai: PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20, marking a new era for modern cruise travel in the city.



Mega Maritime Push Across India

Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a host of projects worth over ₹7,870 crore aimed at strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure. These include a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, cargo handling facilities at Paradip Port, and the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat.

Modern firefighting systems and road connectivity will be established at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, while Chennai Port will see new coastal protection works. Further projects include seawalls at Car Nicobar Island, a multi-purpose cargo berth and green biomethanol plant at Deendayal Port, and new ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

Development Agenda In Gujarat

In Gujarat, the Prime Minister will launch and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹26,354 crore, spanning energy, healthcare, transport, and urban development. Among the highlights are the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, and renewable energy projects including the PM-KUSUM 475 MW solar feeder for farmers and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village.

Healthcare and infrastructure expansions are also on the cards, with upgrades at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

Aerial Survey And Heritage Focus

The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield smart industrial city with sustainable infrastructure and global investment potential. Later, he will review progress at the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, a ₹4,500 crore project designed to celebrate India’s maritime history while serving as a hub for research, education, tourism, and skill development.

Driving Growth Through Samudra se Samriddhi

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will attend the Samudra se Samriddhi event in Bhavnagar, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth ₹34,200 crore. These initiatives reflect the government’s push to align maritime progress with holistic and sustainable development across sectors.

With ANI Inputs