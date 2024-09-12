PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Thane Creek Bridge In Navi Mumbai In Soon

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The commuters travelling from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will soon get relief from traffic snarls as the Thane creek bridge is will open soon. One of the two Thane creek bridges is likely to be inaugurated this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Mumbai to inaugurate the underground Metro 3 Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex line, reports say.

“The north-bound carriageway (Mumbai to Navi Mumbai) is ready and final touches are being given. We plan to open this carriageway, having three lanes, later this month,” said an Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, reported HT. The second bridge is expected to open in February 2025.

About The Project

The MSRDC started working on the twin-bridge project in 2020 at the estimated cost of Rs 559 crores. Reputed construction firm, L&T is executing the work.

The bridge will give relief to commuters travelling from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. Now the motorists can use only one bridge at Vashi end. The bridge spans 1.84 km with cumulative approach roads of 1.22 km. New toll booths have also been constructed.

Another Crucial Project

Meanwhile, in another major project in the Mumbai Metropolitian Region, the Thane Integral Ring Metro Project Corridor. The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city and the network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on the other.

The authorities will soon begin the tendering process and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,200 crore. The project is estimated to be completed by 2029.

The corridor, connecting major business hubs and providing an effective transport option for a large section of employees.