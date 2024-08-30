 PM Modi In Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest At Shivaji Park Against Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPM Modi In Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest At Shivaji Park Against Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse (VIDEO)

PM Modi In Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest At Shivaji Park Against Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse (VIDEO)

Mumbai Congress has staged protest at Shivaji Park against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse incident. The statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Malvan which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in December 2023, collapsed on August 26. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad leads the protest in Mumbai.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest Against Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Congress party leaders have staged protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai against the recent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse incident. The statue at Rajkot Fort at Malvan, Sindhugurg in Maharashtra was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023 and mere eight months after inauguration it collapsed. The mishap has created uproar across the state.

As PM Modi is in Mumbai today (August 30), the Youth Congress is demanding an apology from the prime minister. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also claimed that she along with other Congress leaders were detained by the police for planning protests on Friday morning ahead of PM Modi's visit.

“The police are there at my residence since 7 am. They are not even allowing me to walk two steps. What can I say if asking (PM) to apologise or stage a silent protest is a crime. If questions cannot be asked to the country's prime minister, then whom should we pose our questions to,” she said," Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday morning.

The Congress workers led by MP Varsha Gaikwad later arrived at Shivaji Park, Dadar in a police van and started their demonstrations by displaying placards and tying black ribbons.

FPJ Shorts
Kanika Dhillon On Hema Committee Report: 'Only When focus Will Be Directed To These Issues...'
Kanika Dhillon On Hema Committee Report: 'Only When focus Will Be Directed To These Issues...'
Shani Pradosh Vrat August 2024: Muhurat, Rituals And Importance
Shani Pradosh Vrat August 2024: Muhurat, Rituals And Importance
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day 1 Washed Out By Rain Before Toss
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day 1 Washed Out By Rain Before Toss
Resourceful Automobile Shares Surge 2.85% On Day 2 After Flat IPO Debut
Resourceful Automobile Shares Surge 2.85% On Day 2 After Flat IPO Debut
Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: Ajit Pawar Distances Himself From Mahayuti After Malvan Mishap;...
article-image

"We are representing the entire Maharashtra here. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our identity and pride, there can be no compromise of it. The statue inaugurated by the prime minister himself collapsed in eight months. It is his moral responsibility to apologise to the people of Maharashtra. The reasons like the statue collapse due to the wind pressure are not acceptable," Gaikwad said.

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh also posted on X saying, "I, along with other senior Congress leaders, have been unjustly detained for demanding justice for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue and for addressing rising rape cases, while those responsible remain unpunished! Narendra Modi Ji, this negligence demands an apology."

Read Also
Maha Govt Forms 2 Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort; Dy CM Ajit Pawar...
article-image

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde has formed two technical committees after the mishap. Out of the two, one committee will investigate the cause of the statue collapse and another will work on erecting a new statue at the same spot at the earliest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi In Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest At Shivaji Park Against Shivaji...

PM Modi In Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Party Protest At Shivaji Park Against Shivaji...

Mumbai: Thief Who Robbed ₹6,000 From Marathi Filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi's House Arrested;...

Mumbai: Thief Who Robbed ₹6,000 From Marathi Filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi's House Arrested;...

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhavan Port At Palghar Today Amid Protests From Fishermen;...

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhavan Port At Palghar Today Amid Protests From Fishermen;...

Maha Govt Forms 2 Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort; Dy CM Ajit Pawar...

Maha Govt Forms 2 Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort; Dy CM Ajit Pawar...

Maharashtra Medical Aspirants Confused By Faulty MBBS & BDS Seat Distribution

Maharashtra Medical Aspirants Confused By Faulty MBBS & BDS Seat Distribution