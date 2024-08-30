 Govt Forms Two Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort, Malvan; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGovt Forms Two Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort, Malvan; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Site

Govt Forms Two Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort, Malvan; Dy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Site

Three days after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Malvan's Rajkot Fort, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has formed two technical committees to accelerate the construction of a new statue at the same site. One of the committees will be headed by a Navy officer to identify the cause of the collapse.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited the Chhatrapati Maharaj Statue collapse site at Rajkot Fort, Malvan on Friday morning. | X/AjitPawar

Mumbai: Three days after the newly inaugurated statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort at Malvan, Sindhudurg, the Maharashtra government formed two technical committees to accelerate the work of construction of a new statue at the same site. Chief Minister Eknath also Shinde met several sculptors on Thursday who can be part of the committee.

Of the two technical committees formed by the CM, one will be headed by Navy commodore who will investigate the cause of collapse and another by Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department who will look after the re-erection of the statue.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: Ajit Pawar Distances Himself From Mahayuti After Malvan Mishap;...
article-image

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in December 2023, collapsed last Monday at Rajkot Fort. The statue was constructed by Navy and inaugurated on Navy Day. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited the Rajkot Fort on Friday morning to inspect the site of statue collapse and promised to construct a new statue at the same spot.

"Following the mishap, the government declared that two technical committees would be formed. With over twenty years of expertise in the Indian Navy, Commodore Pawan Dhingra will serve as the chairman of the first committee, which consists of five members tasked with investigating the cause of the tragedy. The committee will determine who is responsible for the accident," informed the CM office.

FPJ Shorts
KCET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2024 OUT, Check Here
KCET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2024 OUT, Check Here
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 2 Live: All Eyes On Para Shooter Avani Lekhara and Badminton Star Krishna Nagar
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 2 Live: All Eyes On Para Shooter Avani Lekhara and Badminton Star Krishna Nagar
Mumbai University Students Get Benches After 8 Month Struggle: ‘Execution Missing, Hope For VC’s Support’ | FPJ Impact
Mumbai University Students Get Benches After 8 Month Struggle: ‘Execution Missing, Hope For VC’s Support’ | FPJ Impact
Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan Leases ₹17.5 Crore Luxury Juhu Apartment For ₹4.5 Lakh Per Month
Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan Leases ₹17.5 Crore Luxury Juhu Apartment For ₹4.5 Lakh Per Month

"To erect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at the same location, a second committee has been established headed by Manisha Mhaiskar, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department," the CM office said.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Structural Engineer Chetan Patil Arrested From Kolhapur
article-image

CM Eknath Shinde held a special meeting on Thursday at his official residence Varsha Bungalow to accelerate the construction of the new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. Sculptors Shashikant Wadke and Vinay Wagh were also consulted by CM Shinde during this meeting. While senior sculptor Ram Sutar also met the CM and several other sculptors are scheduled to meet him for their expert input.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Forms Two Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort, Malvan; Dy CM Ajit...

Govt Forms Two Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort, Malvan; Dy CM Ajit...

Maharashtra Medical Aspirants Confused By Faulty MBBS & BDS Seat Distribution

Maharashtra Medical Aspirants Confused By Faulty MBBS & BDS Seat Distribution

'This Is Disgrace': Congress Leader Harshwardhan Sapkal Slams Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After...

'This Is Disgrace': Congress Leader Harshwardhan Sapkal Slams Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After...

Man Arrested From Delhi For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Mumbai's Wadala

Man Arrested From Delhi For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Mumbai's Wadala

FDA Assistant Commissioner Arrested For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

FDA Assistant Commissioner Arrested For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe