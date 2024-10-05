PM Modi Arrives In Maharashtra; Tries Hands At Drums, Prays At Jagdamba Ma Temple

PM Modi worshipping in Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi, Washim | X (@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, starting with prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi.

During his visit, he engaged with local traditions by playing a traditional dhol at the Samadhi of Sant Seva Lal Ji Maharaj.

Following these spiritual activities, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim, which celebrates the rich heritage of the Banjara community. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro line.

A 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened.

The event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.

PM Modi will arrive at the BKC metro station for the flagging-off ceremony of Line 3 and will experience a ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station before returning to BKC. During the journey, he will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.

The Prime Minister will also launch a mobile app, MetroConnect3, designed to enhance the travel experience with modern features.

A coffee table book showcasing the journey of Mumbai's underground metro will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The book contains a collection of stunning visuals that chronicle the metro's development.

In keeping with his commitment to farmers, the Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore, to around 9.4 crore farmers. This instalment will bring the total funds disbursed under PM-KISAN to about Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, disbursing approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Additionally, PM Modi will dedicate more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), valued at over Rs 1,920 crore. These projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage, and post-harvest management facilities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of approximately Rs 1,300 crore.Furthermore, PM Modi will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra, under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana - 2.0. He will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, a project worth around Rs 3,310 crore that will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

The Prime Minister will also initiate Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, worth around Rs 2,550 crore, which includes the construction of arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure.

Finally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new administrative building for Thane Municipal Corporation, to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore. This high-rise building will centralise most municipal offices, providing greater convenience to the citizens of Thane.