 NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

According to initial reports, the NIA has detained several individuals suspected of having links to the terrorist organization. In Maharashtra, the raids focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, and Malegaon, resulting in the detention of four individuals.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon |

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of coordinated raids today, targeting 22 locations across five states — Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi — as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

According to initial reports, the NIA has detained several individuals suspected of having links to the terrorist organization. In Maharashtra, the raids focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, and Malegaon, resulting in the detention of four individuals.

Details On Arrests At Multiple Locations

In Malegaon, Mukhtar Ansari, a former member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), is being interrogated by NIA officials for his suspected links to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). As part of the ongoing crackdown, NIA officers, with the support of local police, raided a homeopathy clinic in Abdullah Nagar, located on Mashriki Iqbal Road. The operation, which is still underway, focuses on dismantling potential terror networks connected to JeM.

FPJ Shorts
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed

In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, NIA officials raided a property in Kiradpura early in the morning, detaining Maulana Syed Ilyas, a local prayer leader and madrasa teacher, at around 9 am. The operation also led to the detention of two other suspects from the N-6 area. All three are currently being interrogated at the Sambhajinagar ATS office.

Read Also
CBI Apprehends Dy SP Of NIA, 2 Middlemen In Patna For Demanding & Accepting Bribe Of ₹20 Lakh;...
article-image

Further raids in Jalna have led to the detention of several individuals, including Nadeem Sheikh Saudagar, a leather trader from the Gandhi Nagar area. Saudagar is among those under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in supporting JeM's activities.

Details On The Case

The NIA's nationwide operation, linked to case RC-13/24/NIA/DLI, reflects the agency's intensified efforts to counter terror-related activities across multiple states. With multiple suspects under investigation, officials believe this crackdown could unravel critical links to JeM’s terror network.

As of now, the NIA has not released an official statement regarding further arrests or developments, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Details...

Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Details...

NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges