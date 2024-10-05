NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon |

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of coordinated raids today, targeting 22 locations across five states — Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi — as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy involving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

According to initial reports, the NIA has detained several individuals suspected of having links to the terrorist organization. In Maharashtra, the raids focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, and Malegaon, resulting in the detention of four individuals.

Visuals Of NIA Raids In Maharashtra; Several Suspects Detained In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna & Malegaon #ChhatrapatiSambhajiNagar #Jalna #NIA @Aashish_SinghN pic.twitter.com/5eP6dxjhh0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2024

Details On Arrests At Multiple Locations

In Malegaon, Mukhtar Ansari, a former member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), is being interrogated by NIA officials for his suspected links to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). As part of the ongoing crackdown, NIA officers, with the support of local police, raided a homeopathy clinic in Abdullah Nagar, located on Mashriki Iqbal Road. The operation, which is still underway, focuses on dismantling potential terror networks connected to JeM.

In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, NIA officials raided a property in Kiradpura early in the morning, detaining Maulana Syed Ilyas, a local prayer leader and madrasa teacher, at around 9 am. The operation also led to the detention of two other suspects from the N-6 area. All three are currently being interrogated at the Sambhajinagar ATS office.

Further raids in Jalna have led to the detention of several individuals, including Nadeem Sheikh Saudagar, a leather trader from the Gandhi Nagar area. Saudagar is among those under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in supporting JeM's activities.

Details On The Case

The NIA's nationwide operation, linked to case RC-13/24/NIA/DLI, reflects the agency's intensified efforts to counter terror-related activities across multiple states. With multiple suspects under investigation, officials believe this crackdown could unravel critical links to JeM’s terror network.

As of now, the NIA has not released an official statement regarding further arrests or developments, as the investigation remains ongoing.