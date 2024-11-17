PM Modi, Amit Shah, & Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage To Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary

Balasaheb Thackeray | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the veteran leader of Maratha politics, Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Calling him a visionary leader, PM Modi said that he was the "cause" of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of the Marathi people.

"I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister posted on X.

I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra’s development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

Read Also Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Late Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to an "eminent politician" Balasaheb Thackeray.

Praising Balasaheb Thackeray's dedication to his values, Shah said that whenever the country talks about dedication to ideology and commitment to principles, he is definitely remembered.

In a social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "I remember and pay my tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, an eminent politician who dedicated his entire life to Sanatan culture and national interest, on his death anniversary. Whenever the country talks about dedication to ideology and commitment to principles, Balasaheb Thackeray is definitely remembered. Balasaheb's commitment towards Sanatan culture and religion, who never compromised on ideology and political values even in adverse circumstances, is inspiring."

अपना संपूर्ण जीवन सनातन संस्कृति और राष्ट्रहित के लिए समर्पित करने वाले प्रखर राजनेता बालासाहेब ठाकरे जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनका स्मरण कर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ।



देश में जब भी विचारधारा के प्रति समर्पण व सिद्धांतों के लिए प्रतिबद्धता की बात आती है, बालासाहेब ठाकरे जी जरूर याद आते हैं।… pic.twitter.com/JgoRHPYC8V — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2024

"On the occasion of his death anniversary, we remember and pay homage to the great leader Balasaheb Thackeray ji, who dedicated his entire life to Sanatan culture and national interest. Whenever the issue of ideological dedication and principled commitment comes up in the country, Balasaheb Thackeray ji is definitely remembered. Balasaheb Thackeray's commitment to Sanatan culture and religion, even in adverse circumstances, not to compromise with ideology and political values is inspiring," the tweet added.

Congress Leader Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also remembered Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary and posted on X, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family."

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2024

Who Was Balasaheb Thackeray?

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Balasaheb Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Despite his significant influence in politics, he did not hold any official positions during his political career.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)