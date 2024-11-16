Balasaheb Thackeray's 12th Death Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About Late Founder Of Shiv Sena

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 16, 2024

Balasaheb Thackeray was a politician who founded the original Shiv Sena. November 17 will mark his 12th death anniversary. Here are some lesser known facts about the leader

All images from Pinterest (Be Creative)

Before entering politics, Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist. His work appeared in prominent publications like The Free Press Journal and The Times of India

In 1960, he launched Marmik, a weekly magazine that focused on social and political issues concerning the Marathi community, laying the groundwork for his political career

Unlike many political leaders, Balasaheb Thackeray never contested elections. He remained the guiding force and ideologue behind the Shiv Sena

He was deeply influenced by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and often invoked his legacy to inspire and unite Maharashtrians

Thackeray had a deep love for cinema and was a close friend of many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar

Known for his fiery speeches, Thackeray had an unmatched ability to connect with the masses. His oratory skills drew large crowds and made him a commanding leader in Maharashtra

Thanks For Reading!

6 Effective Tips To Control Overthinking
Find out More