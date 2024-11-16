6 Effective Tips To Control Overthinking

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 16, 2024
Overthinking cannot be avoided but it usre can be controlled. Here are 6 effective ways it can be done
Instead of worrying about the past or future, bring your attention to what’s happening now. Practicing mindfulness can help you stay grounded
When your mind is racing, take slow, deep breaths. This relaxes your body and helps clear your mind
Sometimes, doing something simple can break the cycle of overthinking. Whether it’s a small task or taking a short walk, action helps shift your focus
Sharing your thoughts with a trusted friend or family member can help. They might offer a different perspective or help you see things more clearly
Let go of worrying about things you can’t change. Put your energy into areas where you can make a difference
If you’re stuck overthinking a choice, give yourself a set time to decide. For example, say, “I’ll decide in 15 minutes,” and stick to it
