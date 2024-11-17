 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Late Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aaditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family." His message holds particular significance as the Maharashtra elections are just days away, and it appears to be a sharp rebuttal to PM Modi's earlier comments.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: On the 12th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the late leader, offering a poignant message on Twitter. His tweet was seen as a direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had recently mocked Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting he should ask Rahul Gandhi to publicly praise Balasaheb Thackeray.

Thackeray Family Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray

On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park to pay their respects, offering flowers and garlands at the site. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, also honored Balasaheb at his statue near Regal Cinema in Colaba. Numerous Shiv Sena leaders and party workers participated in these tributes as well.

Further amplifying the response, Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior Congress leader, expressed strong words for the BJP leadership. Priyanka took aim at PM Modi, accusing him of backstabbing Uddhav Thackeray despite praising Balasaheb. She also emphasized that while the ideologies of Congress and Shiv Sena may differ, Congress holds deep respect for Balasaheb Thackeray. In a direct challenge to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she urged them to clarify their stance on the ongoing issue of a caste-based census.

