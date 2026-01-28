 PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday at Baramati’s Vidya Pratishthan ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend. The state has declared a public holiday and three days of mourning.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely to Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Funeral | File Photo

Baramati: The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday in Baramati, Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral, which will be held at Vidya Pratishthan ground at 11 AM. Leaders cutting across the political spectrum will be present, the Nationalist Congress Party said.

The plane crash occurred in the morning shortly after Ajit Pawar and four other persons took off from Mumbai.

Besides Pawar, his Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and two crew members (pilot in command and the first officer) were also killed.

Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and two sons, Parth and Jay.

The state government declared a public holiday on Wednesday and announced a three-day period of state mourning.

