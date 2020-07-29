'Please ensure nothing happens to him': Sushant's family to Mumbai Police four months before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The late actors father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar said.

A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation.

According to the FIR lodged by Singh, Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya, sister Shruti, and brother Shaumil has alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to accounts not linked to him. He even alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards and money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra bank was emptied by her.

Sushant wanted to invest money in agriculture for organic farming but Rhea opposed the idea and even threatened him that she would leak information about his medical problems to the media.

She was a director in two companies of Sushant in which he had invested heavy money. Not only this, Rhea's foreign tour expenses were met from the Sushant's credit cards, according to the FIR.

Singh alleged that two days before Sushant's death, Rhea took away his laptop and jewelry from him.

"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters.

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand, director Mahesh Bhatt among others.

Chakraborty's statement was recorded at Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant's demise.

The actor, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.