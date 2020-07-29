'Mumbai Police was unwilling to register an FIR', claims lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The late actors father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar said.

A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation.

Vikas Singh, Ex-Addl Solicitor General and lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father told ANI that the Mumbai Police was not registering an FIR in the matter and was instead forcing them to give the names of big production houses to get them involved in the case.

Singh also claimed that the matter was heading in a different direction under the Mumbai Police.