Check out Sushant's sister Shweta's post after their father accused Rhea of de-frauding the actor of crores

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father Krishna Kumar Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

According to the FIR lodged by Singh, Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya, sister Shruti, and brother Shaumil has alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to accounts not linked to him. He even alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards and money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra bank was emptied by her.

Sushant wanted to invest money in agriculture for organic farming but Rhea opposed the idea and even threatened him that she would leak information about his medical problems to the media.

She was a director in two companies of Sushant in which he had invested heavy money. Not only this, Rhea's foreign tour expenses were met from the Sushant's credit cards, according to the FIR.

Singh alleged that two days before Sushant's death, Rhea took away his laptop and jewelry from him.

Hours after filing the FIR, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and shared a post of the actor’s picture and wrote, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput”