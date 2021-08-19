e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

Pimpri Chinchwad civic body's Panel chief, four others arrested by ACB Pune for allegedly accepting Rs 1.18 lakh bribe

Representative Image | PTI

BJP leader and a standing committee chairman in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Nitin Landage has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.18 lakh at his office in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The ACB had set up a trap for Landage based on a complaint.

Along with Landage, four of his other associates of the standing committee chairman office, including his personal assistant, have also been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to a press release issued by ACB, Landage had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to clear the work order for advertisement hoardings in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The ACB team raided the standing committee chairman office and arrested Landage along with four of his staff members.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau team is investigating this case further and has raided several properties of Nitin Landage today morning.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 04:36 PM IST
