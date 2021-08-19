e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

If necessary US troops could remain in Kabul past Aug 31: President Joe BidenCalcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:55 PM IST

Alibaug: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor

PTI
Alibaug: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor | Pixabay

Alibaug: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor | Pixabay

Advertisement

A special court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Special and additional judge Shahida Shaikh recently found the accused Shankar Bhau Pawar guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 24 and 25, 2020, when the accused raped the 13-year-old victim at Karle village in Alibaug taluka, following which a complaint was lodged.

At least eight witnesses were examined in the case, it was stated.

ALSO READ

Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway charged only for stretch travelled: MSRDC on allegations by Marathi...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal