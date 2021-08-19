Alibaug: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor

Advertisement

A special court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Special and additional judge Shahida Shaikh recently found the accused Shankar Bhau Pawar guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 24 and 25, 2020, when the accused raped the 13-year-old victim at Karle village in Alibaug taluka, following which a complaint was lodged.

At least eight witnesses were examined in the case, it was stated.

