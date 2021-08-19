Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Toll charged only for stretch travelled: MSRDC

Advertisement

An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which takes care of Mumbai-Pune Expressway, said that travellers are charged toll only for the distance they travel.

The clarification was made after reports in the media emerged about a video by Marathi actor Milind Dastane over being charged toll twice. However, the MSRDC official refuted the claims made by the actor.

“If a particular traveller, for instance, travels from Mumbai towards Pune and takes an exit at Lonawala, then the journey ends there. If the said commuter takes the route again from Lonawala to Pune-Mumbai, he will be charged differently for that length of the road travelled by him. No double toll is charged,” he clarified.

Reportedly, from April 1, 2021 the toll rates have been revised. The MSRDC renews the toll collection rates every three years. The price hike ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 280, depending on the vehicle type and the section on the expressway. The toll rate for a light motor vehicle (LMV) (cars, vans, MPV, SUV) for the entire Mumbai-Pune stretch, which covers both the Kahalapur toll and the Talegaon toll, is Rs 270. The same for the Mumbai-Lonavala route is Rs 203.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:20 AM IST