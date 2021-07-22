Photos: Flood situation critical in Ratnagiri due to heavy rains; rescue operations underway

Heavy rains coupled with high tide has caused flooding in some coastal areas of the state and the situation is critical in Ratnagiri districts's Khed and Chiplun areas.

"Local corporation teams is conducting rescue operations with 5 boats. 2 NDRF teams are also arriving for rescue work. Indian Coast Guard has been asked for helicopter help," Ratnagiri district administration informed.

Minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said that the helicopter facilities have been ordered to reach critical spots as soon as possible and the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine rescue teams in Maharashtra, including four in Mumbai, after heavy rains caused flooding in some coastal areas of the state on Thursday.

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services. Water level of many rivers has risen and crossed the danger mark at some places.

An official statement issued by the NDRF said four of its teams have been deployed in Mumbai, and one each in Thane and Palghar districts.

One team will reach Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district by late afternoon.

Train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday morning following heavy rains in the area, an official said.

