Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains since past few days.
The local train and road transport services are badly affected due to the torrential rains and water-logging. The trains were late due to extremely heavy rainfall, damage to tracks, waterlogging.
With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.
Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.
It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.
Traffic update
Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic.
The Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes.
A container truck got stuck under King's Circle railway bridge, caused heavy traffic during peak hours in the city.
Airport update
So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.
BEST Update
A Container struck below the Gandhi Market (Kings Circle) Rail bridge since mid night. Few Southbound buses are diverted via Bhau Daji road to clear the traffic congestion. (Time 7.45 am)
Mumbai received heavy showers intermittently on Wednesday though trains and road traffic were not affected, civic officials said.
The train traffic between Khardi and Igatpuri stations of the Central Railway was suspended due to water logging between Umbermali and Kasara stations in neighbouring Thane district since 10.15 pm, said a railway spokesperson.
Two long-distance trains -- Pune-Darbhanga special and CSMT-Varanasi special -- had to be rescheduled, said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of the Central Railway. Kasara, 102 km from Mumbai, recorded 207 mm of rain till 10 pm since last midnight, 45 mm of it in the last one hour.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city area of Mumbai recorded 68.72 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 58.75 mm and western suburbs 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours since 8 on Wednesday morning.
The intensity of rainfall dipped in the afternoon but increased again at night, it said.
Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital.
Heavy rains had battered the metropolis on Sunday and Monday.
There is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally carries moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land, a met official said.
In addition to it, there is an east-west "shear zone cutting across Maharashtra" and it has been adding to the prevailing favourable monsoon conditions, he said.
"These two synoptic systems are leading to very heavy rain over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra, especially the Ghat areas," the official said.
(With inputs from aegncies)
