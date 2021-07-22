Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains since past few days.

The local train and road transport services are badly affected due to the torrential rains and water-logging. The trains were late due to extremely heavy rainfall, damage to tracks, waterlogging.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.

Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

