PETA India Holds First Workshop In Mumbai To Combat Crimes Against Animals | https://resources.peta.org

More than 150 animal rescuers, animal rights activists and members of the public attended People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India)'s first-of-its-kind workshop in Mumbai on how to fight crimes against animals.

Surging Cases Of Animal Cruelty In Mumbai

The event was held in response to rising cases of crimes against animals being registered in Mumbai, and to help safeguard animals and humans. Former Member of Parliament, Poonam Mahajan, a long-standing mentor to several animal welfare organisations in the country, was the chief guest at the event held at a hotel in suburban Mumbai on Sunday.

The day-long session was conducted by Meet Ashar, PETA India’s legal advisor and director of Cruelty Response. Participants learned how to get FIRs and Preliminary Offense Reports registered and how to document crime against animals. They also learned about the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA)Act, 1960; the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022); the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and other laws that can be used against offenders.

'Safer Society For All'

Mahajan said, “Combating cruelty to animals is crucial to ensure a safer society for all, as people who harm animals often do not stop at animals. I am happy to have been part of PETA India’s workshop to empower citizens to curb the societal scourge of crimes against animals."

Ashar thanked the participants on behalf of animals and society at large. “We are thankful for their commitment to ending cruelty to animals and to creating a kinder society, and to Poonam Mahajan for being a guiding light in this movement."

PETA Calls for Stronger Penalties for Animal Cruelty

PETA India said that many violent criminals have a documented history of cruelty to animals. A study published in Forensic Research and Criminology International Journal says, “Those who engage in cruelty to animals were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.”

PETA India has been campaigning for the strengthening of the PCA Act, 1960, which contains outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders. The BNS, 2023 prescribes stronger punishments. PETA India said that, in a proposal sent to the central government regarding an amendment to the PCA Act, they have recommended significantly increasing penalties for cruelty to animals.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/