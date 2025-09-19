Mumbai News: PETA India To Host First-Ever Educational Workshop To Fight Crime Against Animals

PETA India to host its first educational workshop in Mumbai on combating animal cruelty, with activists and former MP Poonam Mahajan in attendance | https://resources.peta.org

Mumbai: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has announced to host the first-ever educational workshop in Mumbai to fight crime against animals.

On Sunday, PETA India’s legal advisor and director of cruelty response Meet Ashar will lead an educational and capacity-building workshop for members of the public including rescuers and other animal protection activists.

The workshop will aim to empower participants to take action against illegal cruelty to animals in response to rising cases of cruelty to animals being registered in the city to protect both animals and humans against violence.

Focus On Legal Awareness And Tools

The cruelty response department at PETA India works with the police, forest department and other officials responsible for fighting crimes against animals across the country. Through legal awareness and practical tools, attendees will learn how to ensure action against those who abuse animals.

The workshop, to be held from 11am to 12pm at Tunga International’s rooftop in Andheri East will be attended by former member of parliament Poonam Mahajan as the chief guest.

Link Between Animal Cruelty And Other Crimes

According to PETA India, a study by ‘Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal’ states that those who engage in animal cruelty were more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and substance abuse.

Also Watch:

Read Also VIDEO: PETA India Granted Interim Custody Of 2 Rams Seized From Illegal Fight Near Bandra Terminus

Strengthening Activist Efforts

“This session is designed especially for dedicated activists who are already actively engaged or are willing to participate in field-level work and preferably possess prior experience in filing complaints and pursuing legal action in cases of cruelty to animals. This initiative seeks to strengthen your understanding of animal protection laws, provide you with hands-on tools for effective legal and procedural intervention, and practical strategies to tackle the challenges you face on the ground,” said a spokesperson from PETA India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/