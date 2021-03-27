Penis size shrinking because of rise in pollution, says scientist

The next time you turn a blind eye towards pollution, think again as it could affect the ‘male member’ in your family. Environmental scientist Shanna Swan has cautioned that the size of the human penis is shrinking due to pollution, which has been on the rise for the past few years.

In her book, titled 'CountDown', Swan has said that humanity is facing an "existential crisis" in the fertility rates as human penises are shrinking and genitals becoming malfunctioned due to pollution, putting human reproduction in a challenging situation.

According to her, this is happening because of phthalates. Phthalate is a chemical used when manufacturing plastics. It makes the plastic flexible. However, it impacts the hormone-producing endocrine system. She studied the phthalate syndrome as part of her research. In her report she explains that fetuses exposed to phthalates are likely to be born with smaller penises.

As per the World Air Quality Report, 2020, India has 22 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world. Ghaziabad is the second most polluted city in the world followed by Bulandshahar, Bisrakh Jalalpur, etc. While the National Capital New Delhi is the tenth most polluted city in the world.