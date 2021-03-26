Dia Mirza has an epic reaction to news on penises shrinking because of pollution

Earlier this year, Dia said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call and a distress signal we must heed to acknowledge the imbalance between humans and the environment.

She stated, "The last few years have clearly signalled that actions have consequences. And if the spate of natural disasters and the pandemic itself has taught us anything, it is that we need to reconsider the way we treat nature and the way we live."

"In 2021, let us become better citizens of our planet with our choices. We all have a part to play in helping the earth heal. And it is not very difficult to make a small change today that will collectively and positively impact our future in the only home that we have ever known,” she added.

Dia who tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last month shared that her wedding ceremony was conducted using completely biodegradable and natural material.

On work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 film “Thappad”. She will be making her Telugu debut with "Wild Dog".

Talking about the film and her role, Dia said: "'Wild Dog' is an action film and I have been a part of action films in the past, but I am playing a very dramatic and emotional character in this film."

The film is written and directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, and it stars Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni.