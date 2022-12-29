Pawar demands Sattar’s resignation in connection with Gairan land allotment

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said Fadnavis wanted to move resolution for separate Vidarbha during his stint as CM. | File Photo

Despite agriculture minister Abdul Sattar denied that he has not done anything wrong in the regularisation of Gairan land on the name of a private individual in Washim district, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Thursday reiterated a probe against Sattar and till the inquiry is over the minister should be made to resign.

Pawar had moved an adjournment motion in this regard but it was rejected by the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. However, the Speaker allowed Pawar to make his argument.

"It has come to light that on July 29, 2019, the then Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar had allotted the Gairan (grazing) land at Mangrulpir Savargaon in Washim district to a private person.

"These incidents are happening continuously. It is not appropriate for such incidents to take place when ministers take the oath of office and start work. Therefore a probe should be conducted and till it is over Sattar should be made to resign as a minister," said Pawar. He claimed that the possibility of a large-scale financial misappropriation cannot be ruled out in this case.

"Gairan land has been allotted in Washim district. On the application of Shantabai Jadhav, the order given by the Collector of Washim on May 17, 2018 was canceled by the then Minister of State for Revenue (Abdul Sattar). It has been wrongly suggested that the Collector did not check the facts.

"A written order has been given to regularize five acres of land within one month. This is not a rule. The Gairan land has been allotted illegally. A possibility of a financial transaction cannot be ruled out," he said.

Such cases are constantly coming up and in all these cases, the Minister of State for Revenue has taken action for allotment of land through brokers, he alleged. Also said that the possibility of large-scale financial misappropriation cannot be ruled out.