Maharashtra: 'Did not commit any wrong doings,' says Abdul Sattar

Abdul Sattar | Twitter

Nagpur: Amid the opposition’s demand for his resignation in the wake of High Court’s strictures for the regularization of Gairan land in the name of a private individual, the agriculture minister Abdul Sattar in his personal explanation in the state assembly denied all charges, saying that he had not committed any wrong doings and he had taken the decision as per the stipulated rules.

‘’There was no change in the village pattern. My order (as the minister of state for revenue during MVA rule) did not cause any loss to the government. I will accept the High Court decision. There is no truth in the allegations levelled against me. I did justice to a backward class, I did nothing wrong,’’ said Sattar. He gave his explanation with a choked voice in the absence of the opposition, which had earlier boycotted to protest against the state government for allegedly protecting ministers (without naming Sattar) in the TET scam.

Sattar told the assembly that he was not aware of the civil court’s order with regard to this land matter.

Sattar was targeted after an order by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC found “prima facie worth” in claims that he allegedly sanctioned illegal regularization of 37 acres of grazing (gairan) land despite a 2011 Supreme Court order prohibiting such actions.

However, the opposition had claimed that the regularization of a 37 acres of Gairan (grazing) land in Washim district on the name of a private individual was worth Rs 150 crore scam.