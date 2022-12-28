Maharashtra winter session: Opposition sloganeers against Shinde-Fadnavis government & Abdul Sattar

Opposition leaders holding up oranges and placards against incumbent government and Abdul Sattar | Sanjay jog/ FPJ

Nagpur: Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Opposition sloganeered outside the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, December 28.

The leaders sloganeered against Shinde-Fadnavis government and also demanded resignation of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar who is embroiled in an alleged gairan land scam. The Opposition also attacked the Shinde Fadnavis government for its neglect and inaction toward the farmers’ plight.

The leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar along with the legislators from Maha Vikas Aghadi protested with oranges to raise issue of farmers' distress and the government’s apathy. They also displayed placards and banners against the state government.

'Dil mange more, Sattar hai chor,' claims Opposition!

The opposition has targeted Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, who is accused of regularisation of Gairan land to a private individual and targeting officials to collect money for agricultural exhibitions. They shouted slogans like "Dil Mange More, Sattar Hai Chor", "Nagpur Chi Santri, Corrupt Hai Mantri".

Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray reiterated that ‘’This government is unconstitutional. After traitors become leaders here, nothing can be expected from them. All this is going on to take benefit of ‘khoke’ (money) while posing threat to Maharashtra. These 40 traitors should have been expelled. The Chief Minister should have sacked the corrupt ministers.’’

On the border issue, Thackeray said that all should focus on maintenance of peace and law and order in the country. ‘’Why is an aggressive stance being taken (by Karnataka government) on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue now? This ie because the assembly elections are in near future. Therefore, the Karnatka government is making statements after statements,’’ he noted.