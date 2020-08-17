Pawar cancels visit, no family meeting in Baramati

Mumbai: Contrary to media reports, NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not visit his home town Baramati on Sunday and no family meeting took place for a 'patch' between the former CM and his grandnephew Parth Pawar. However, Parth Pawar, who was reprimanded in public as immature by Pawar for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, attended the get together in the presence of his father and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Srinivas Pawar.

Pawar family insiders have rubbished reports about tensions saying that NCP chief, who had planned Baramati visit for a weekend, cancelled it. Further, there was no family meeting as discussed in the media planned to discuss Pawar’s move to censure Parth.

DCM Ajit Pawar, who arrived in Baramati to review the implementation of Covid-19 containment plan and various development works, refused to make any comment. He, however, said, ‘’Let me do my work. I have already lined up meetings with the officers who are here. I do not want to say anything to anyone.’’

Incidentally, Parth Pawar also refused to comment. After rebuke from Pawar, he has been meeting family members for the last three days.

An NCP minister, who did not want to be named, has scoffed at reports about Parth Pawar switching loyalties to BJP. "Such news is simply media creation. There is no truth. Parth is in NCP and will continue to be with the party,’’ he noted.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the Pawar family is united and it is an ideal family. He further stated that there are no problems.

Party MP Praful Patel said the issue was a closed chapter.