Parsi New Year 2024: Zoroastrians Celebrate Navroz, Observing Pateti And Visiting Fire Temples

People from Parsi community offer prayers at Fire Temple on the occasion of Parsi New Year at Tardeo in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Zoroatrians celebrated Navroz, the first day of their new year, on Thursday. The day is also called the 'Parsi New Year'.

The day is dedicated to a visit to the agiary or fire temple in the morning and traditional food. The day before Navroz is Pateti, the last of the ten-day period of Muktad when families remember ancestors. Pateti is a day of repentance and acknowledgment of past misdeeds. The word Pateti is derived from the Avestan word 'Paitita' which means to turn around.

Ronnie Umrigar, a resident of a Parsi Baug in south Mumbai and an information technology professional, said that Muktad is a time to visit fire temples. "We try to visit as many fire temples as possible to take the blessings of our dear departed. In Mumbai, we visit the four Atash Behrams (the highest grade fire temples)," said Umrigar.

The word 'Navroz' is derived from Nav or new and Roz which means day. A Navroz, also written as Nowroz, was celebrated on March 20 by communities in Iran, Tajikistan and other central Asian countries on March 20.

Many non-Zoroastrians are confused about Navroz and Pateti. MLA Ashish Shelar from Bandra who distributed Navroz gifts to Zoroastrian residents in his constituency, too, did not realise the difference. His gift bag carried the greetings 'Happy Pateti ' and 'Happy New Year'. Shelar was corrected by activist Zoru Bathena on X.

Hello Mr Shelar

Pateti is last day of the Parsi Year

The day before NewYear (Navroze)

A day of repentance

Not a day of celebrations



Just like we dont wish Happy Good Friday or Happy Moharrum we shouldnt wish Happy Pateti



But no stress about words

Its the Good Wishes that count https://t.co/FH4uz5EKbt pic.twitter.com/KTUfgfAmDs — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) August 15, 2024

This celebration marks the spring equinox in the northern hemisphere. Zoroatrians, Baha'is, and Muslim Iranians observe the festival. In India, where most Parsi& Zoroatrians follow the Shahenshahi calendar which has fewer days, Navroz was also celebrated on August 15.