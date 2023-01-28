Parliament Budget session: Eknath Shinde convenes meeting of 48 MPs on Jan 30; wants them to take up THESE issues

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament, beginning January 31, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting of 48 state MPs on Jan 30 to discuss a slew of issues to be taken up with the Centre.

The Free Press Journal is in possession of a 72-page document prepared by the State Government, comprising issues to be taken up with the Centre. The document will be distributed on Monday to all MPs.

The State Government wants MPs to urge the Centre to take an impartial stand on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in the Supreme Court in a bid to protect the constitutional rights of the Marathi speaking people in the border areas. This holds significance especially after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid claim over 42 villages in Jat taluka of Sangli district, saying not an inch would be given to Maharashtra.

The state has also urged the Centre to approve the development of a mega refinery by the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL) at Barsu on 13,000 acres of land. A letter was sent to the Petroleum Ministry on January 12, making it clear that the proposed refinery will not have any adverse impact on the environment. The refinery, with the capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum and an investment of Rs3 lakh crore, was earlier planned at Nanar but was scrapped following opposition by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and local villagers. However, the refinery size by RRPCL may reduce to 20 million tonnes in view of the time taken for necessary clearances.

Besides a slew of issues (see graphic), the government wants the Centre to provide interest free loan for capital expenditure, signing of MoU between Mumbai Port Trust and MMRDA for Mumbai Metro 11 (Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and creation of a university by way of conversion of colleges in a cluster. The government also wants MPs to take up the renaming of Bombay High Court as Mumbai High Court and providing classical status to Marathi language.

ON THE TABLE

14 boats by the Centre under the Coastal Security Scheme phase 2

Presidential assent to the Maharashtra Agricultural Land Leasing Act 2017

Fuel supply and transport agreement between MahaGenco and coal supplying companies and the Railways

Waiver in land fee by Railways on Bandra West railway crossing for Mumbai Metro 2B

Increase in subsidy under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products for onion export

Sanction for MahaGenco’s 105 mw Irai Floating Solar Park

Approval for the revised cost for Mumbai Metro 3 (Colaba Bandra SEEPZ) corridor

Renaming of Bombay High Court as Mumbai High Court

Providing classical status to Marathi language.