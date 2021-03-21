Param Bir Singh's letter: Raj Thackeray demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation, seeks Centre's intervention

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign in the wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and asked the Central Government to intervene.
"Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately. The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of an industrialist. I request the Central Government to intervene. The State government cannot investigate this matter," Thackeray said.
Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.
The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.
In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".
Deshmukh has refuted the allegations against him.
(With inputs from ANI)
