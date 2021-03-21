BJP asks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to sack HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Hours after Singh’s explosive letter, the BJP not only demanded Deshmukh’s resignation but also of the entire MVA government. "Gangwars of Maharashtra-Playing out in Full. Ugly truth of Mansukh’s murder and the underlying plot getting exposed. More secrets will tumble. Will crumble. Mercedes wielding Mafia Thackeray Sarkar MUST Go," said BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a tweet.
On the other hand, the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed that the entire incident has put the MVA government in the dock and it has lost all morality to continue in power. "If the government and CM Uddhav Thackeray have any shame left, they should resign immediately and should publicly apologise to the 11.5 crore people of Maharashtra," he said. Patil further added that it is now clear that the suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a collection agent for people in the MVA government. Thackeray Sarkar is fully criminalised. "How will Maharashtra tolerate a HM who was busy only in extortion?" he asked.
