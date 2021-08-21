Param Bir Singh case: Cop claims witness being pressurised

Advertisement

Mumbai: Police Inspector Anup Dange, who levelled corruption allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, on Friday gave a written complaint to the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that a prime witness in the case is being pressurised. Dange in his complaint also stated that his movements are being kept under watch and Singh would be responsible if anything happens to his life in future.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on February 2 this year. Dange in his letter had alleged that Singh’s aide had demanded Rs 2 crore for revoking his suspension. Dange had even alleged that Singh had tried to protect some people having links with criminals when he was Director General of the ACB. Singh had categorically denied these allegations. In March this year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room.

The letter Dange wrote to ACB on Friday, accessed by FPJ, states, "ACB had initiated a discreet enquiry against Singh following my complaint and his statement was recorded on June 15 by the ACB. In my statement, I had disclosed about a prime witness who was aware of the bribery demand. The other accused persons are pressurising this witness and had told him to stay away from Singh's matter. I had also told ACB officials to get a statement of this witness recorded at the earliest. On July 5, over a phone call through his friend, the said witness had informed me that he has been receiving calls from "big people". Later the witness had blocked my number."

"After having recorded my statement against Singh at the ACB and submitting evidence against him, a watch is being kept on my movements by unknown persons. In future, if I go missing, or die in an accident or if anything happens to my life, then Singh and other accused persons involved would be responsible for the same," the letter stated.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:39 AM IST