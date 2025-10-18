Panvel Water Crisis: MLA Prashant Thakur Warns CIDCO Over Erratic Supply, Demands Halt On New Approvals

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File Photo

Panvel: Severe water scarcity continues to trouble residents across CIDCO-developed areas of Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe, New Panvel, and Taloja, prompting MLA Prashant Thakur to issue a strong warning to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Thakur has demanded that no new housing projects be granted Completion (CC) or Occupancy Certificates (OC) until the water supply system is stabilised and improved.

Residents Face Erratic Supply Despite Full Reservoirs

Residents in CIDCO’s jurisdiction have been facing erratic and inadequate water supply despite abundant rainfall this year and reservoirs being full. The crisis has worsened in recent weeks, particularly during the festive season, leaving citizens dependent on water tankers.

Accusations of Poor Planning and Negligence

Thakur has accused CIDCO of poor planning and administrative negligence, alleging that officials from the water supply department are not addressing the issue with seriousness.

Every year, during festivals, water supply is disrupted. It raises questions about whether citizens are being deliberately inconvenienced - he said in a memorandum submitted to CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal.

Tanker Distribution Arbitrary, Fueling Resentment

He further claimed that tanker water distribution is being handled arbitrarily by certain officials, without any transparent system. “While public representatives face citizens’ anger, CIDCO officials behave indifferently. This mismanagement has created deep resentment among residents,” Thakur said.

Calls for Automation and Strict Action

According to the MLA, repeated meetings and suggestions to improve the system have not yielded results. “Despite full dams and adequate resources, CIDCO areas continue to suffer. If such negligence continues, I will lead a public agitation against CIDCO,” Thakur warned.

He also emphasized the need to automate the water supply and monitoring system and to take strict action against negligent officials responsible for the crisis.

CIDCO Urged to Regularize Supply

“CIDCO cannot claim to be the ‘Architect of Cities’ if it fails to provide a basic necessity like water,” Thakur remarked, urging the administration to immediately regularize the supply and resolve the irregularities before public anger escalates further.

