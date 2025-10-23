 Panvel To Get New Eco-Friendly Butterfly Garden At Sainagar
The foundation stone for the project was recently laid by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, marking the beginning of what will soon be a thriving habitat for butterflies within the next six months. The initiative aims to promote biodiversity, environmental awareness, and public participation in conservation.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | FPJ

The city of Panvel is all set to welcome a new eco-friendly attraction a Butterfly Garden at Sainagar being developed jointly by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Rotary Club of Panvel Central.

The foundation stone for the project was recently laid by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, marking the beginning of what will soon be a thriving habitat for butterflies within the next six months. The initiative aims to promote biodiversity, environmental awareness, and public participation in conservation.

The garden will showcase over 30 species of butterflies, including host and nectar plants such as citrus and flowering varieties, providing an ideal ecosystem for these pollinators. The project is reportedly being developed under the guidance of Rotary Past Governor Dr. Girish Gune.

In a significant gesture of support, Bhupinder Singh, Director of Vista Foods, and former MP Ramsheth Thakur announced donations of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively towards the development of the garden under CSR funding.

“The Butterfly Garden will not only enhance the city’s green cover but also create awareness about the vital role butterflies play in maintaining ecological balance,” said project head Yogesh Mahajan.

article-image

Butterflies, belonging to the Lepidoptera order, are crucial indicators of a healthy ecosystem and play a major role in pollination. Experts note that exposure to such natural habitats helps reduce stress and nurtures environmental values in children.

The Rotary Club of Panvel Central, under the leadership of President Anil Thakewar, Secretary Atish Thorat, and Project Chairman Rishikesh Buva, has taken up the initiative as part of its commitment to community development and ecological conservation.

