Panvel Taluka To Host First Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition | File Photo

For the first time, Panvel Taluka will host a Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition, jointly organized by BJP Panvel Taluka, Sanskar Bharati, Sanskrit Bharati, and Shri Gurukulam Nyas.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Virupaksha Mangal Karyalaya on Tuesday.

The initiative, launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, follows a Bhagavad Gita Paath Mahayajna where over 200 participants recited the scripture’s verses in unison.

The contest will have two categories — school and open — with free participation limited to Panvel Taluka residents and students. The preliminary rounds will be held across Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe, Nere, and Ulwe, while the finals will take place on December 13–14, 2025. The last date to apply is October 15 via Google Form or QR code.

School-level participants will recite selected chapters — Chapter 12 (Bhakti Yoga) for Classes 3–7, and Chapter 15 (Purushottam Yoga) for Classes 8–10. In the open category, contestants may recite any verse from the Gita.

Prizes include

Rs 21,000 for the top winner in the open group, and cash awards ranging from Rs 2,000 to

Rs15,000 for school-level winners. All participants will receive certificates, and winners will also be felicitated with mementos.

MLA Prashant Thakur said the competition is aimed at nurturing interest in Sanskrit and promoting India’s cultural heritage.