Panvel: Resident loses Rs 7.8 lakhs while searching new business option on internet

Panvel Taluka police registered a case of cheating against two persons for allegedly cheating after a 41-year-old resident of Panvel to the tune of Rs 7.8 lakhs on the pretext of allotting LPG gas agency. The victim had suffered a huge loss in his business during the first lockdown and he was searching new business on internet when he came across the fraudsters.

Police said that Suresh Tandel, a resident of Panvel Taluka had iron welding shops which closed during the first lockdown and he was searching new business option. While searching new business option, he came across a website offering LPG gas agency of a public section unit. Tandel filed the form online and he got a call and he was asked to Pay Rs 4500 for the registration following which he would be included in the lottery for getting the agency.

Two persons, Upendra Singh and Rakesh Singh, were constantly in touch with Tandel and in the name of registration, no-objection-certificate and other procedures took a total of Rs 7,85,000 from September 2020 to mid-January 2021. However, taking money, they stopped receiving Tandel’s phone call. “When Tandel called to toll free customer care number of the PSU, he found that he was cheated,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station.

Following complaint from Tande, Panvel Taluka police registered a case of cheating under sections 420 and 34 of IPC and section 66 D of the IT Act 2008 and started the investigation.