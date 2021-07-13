Panvel city police arrest four, solve 8 cases of housebreaking and theft

The Panvel City police arrested three persons and claimed to have solved at least eight cases of housebreaking and robbery and recovered valuables worth Rs 2.8 lakh. The accused used to sell these stolen items to labourers with the help of a friend.

Police said that on June 30, a mobile shop robbery and a housebreaking case was registered against unknown persons.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police found that one of the accused had a tattoo in his hand. With the technical help and tip-off, the police arrested all three accused from Panvel area on July 4.

They are identified as Nilesh Damodar, 21, Samir Ghulap, 28, Mahesh Yarwarkar, 30, all are residents of New Panvel.

During interrogation, they admitted to have committed the crime and also revealed other crimes they committed in the police station's jurisdiction. A senior official said that they were involved in at least four cases of theft in the Panvel city police station area. the police also recovered 16 mobile phones and other valuable items worth Rs 2.28 lakh. “They were earlier arrested by Panvel City and Khandeshwar police for similar crimes,” added the official. He added that they used to sell the stolen items with the help of a friend among labourers.

In addition, the police also arrested Dinesh Jadhav, a resident of Panvel, and recovered 13 bicycles and one gold chain worth Rs 1.08 lakh. Jadhav was involved in at least four cases of theft under the Panvel City police station.