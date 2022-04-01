Panvel: PMC to start English medium school from 2022-23 academic session

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is starting English medium schools from the academic session 2022-23, said Corporator Dr Shivdas Kamble. He said that he received a letter from the civic administration regarding starting an English medium school.

During a review meeting of the PMC, Dr Kamble had demanded an English medium school from the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for children of economically weaker citizens. Following his demand, Pawar had directed the civic administration to start an English medium school.

Accordingly, the corporation has taken step action and approved a proposal to start English medium school from the academic year 2022-23.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:40 PM IST