Mumbai: AAP files police complaint against Tajinder Bagga after life threat to Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party filed a formal complaint yesterday with the Mumbai Police, with regards to the life threat issued by BJP functionary Tajinder Bagga against AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

During a television interview on March 30 2022, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga threatened to kill Arvind Kejriwal. "Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha won't let him live," Bagga allegedly said.

This statement was made immediately after the violent attack on the official CM residence in Delhi, led by BJP Youth Wing's Tejasvi Surya and his goons.

AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas and AAP Youth leader Aditya Manjrekar submitted a letter of complaint at the Juhu Police station and called upon the Mumbai Police to take immediate cognizance of the life threat issued by Tajinder Bagga.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is the author of a new revolution in Indian politics, which is based on good governance. He has been elected thrice with unprecedented popular mandates. His work for healthcare, education, electricity and water has won global renown. The BJP is unnerved due to the recent Punjab results, where it was completely routed.

The BJP cannot tackle the Aam Aadmi Party politically, and hence, is resorting to violence and criminal intimidation." said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President.

"The BJP considers itself to be above the law of the land, and their leaders are willing to go any lengths necessary, criminal or otherwise, in their attempts to deter AAP. An open life-threat to an elected Chief Minister of a state of the Indian republic is a serious issue which needs immediate intervention. We therefore urge the authorities to take immediate cognizance of the same, and take action as per due process of law." said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:18 PM IST