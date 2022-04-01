Pune: 16-year-old boy booked for filming tuition teacher in bathroom

Pune: A 16-year-old boy was booked for filming his teacher in the bathroom when she had come to his place to take tuition.

As per reports from ABP Majha, the boy would hide a mobile phone in his bathroom, in order to record her.

The teacher, who has been teaching English to the child since he was 10-11 years old, one day found the mobile phone hidden behind a soapbox, recording her.

After checking the device, she found old pictures and recordings of her, after which she lodged a complaint against him at the Alankar Police Station in Pune.

The police then registered a case against the boy under the IT Act.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:05 PM IST