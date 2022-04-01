Pune: Meat and fish banned in Dehu from today

The sale of non-vegetarian food such as meat and fish has been banned in Dehu in Pune from today.

This decision was taken at the first general meeting of the newly formed Dehu Municipal Council. The resolution, which was unanimously approved by all parties in February, is being implemented from today.

The meat and fish vendors in Dehu were given a deadline of March 31. Legal action will now be taken against anyone who violates the order.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:01 AM IST