Pune: Four people injured after fire breaks out in godown

ANI | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:05 AM IST

Representative Image | File image

As many as four persons including a fire officer were injured after a fire broke out in a godown in the Nana Peth area of Pune city on Thursday late night.

According to the City Fire department, the fire has been brought under control.

The incident took place around 12 am-midnight and the fire was brought under control around 1.15 am.

Meanwhile, a civilian whose hand was injured in the incident was shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city while a fire officer who was injured during the operation was shifted to KEM Hospital.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:05 AM IST