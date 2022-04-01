Mumbai: Man with food aggregator app steals delivery packages in Malad; held

The Kurar Police have arrested a delivery man with a food aggregator for allegedly stealing valuables from a company messenger. The accused was earlier charged for murder and was released on parole during the lockdown.

According to police, on March 25, the delivery personnel of the logistics company had come to deliver some household items at Raheja Complex in Malad (E) and he had a big gunny bag of items in it. However, when the accused, Manish Gaud, saw the delivery personnel leaving the bag unattended, he picked up the bag and fled from the spot.

When the delivery personnel came back, he saw the bag was gone and approached the police. During the investigation, police scrutinised CCTV camera footage and saw the accused wearing a T-shirt of a food aggregator app, taking the stolen bag on his scooter. Enquiries were made and the accused was identified as a resident of Kandivali (E), wherein he was traced and charged for theft.

The detailed probe however revealed that Gaud stole the bag to provide it to his wife, who is fond of branded products. Moreover, Gaud, who had a criminal history, had committed several thefts in neighboring areas, but was hardly reported. Police also learnt that Gaud was lodged in Nagpur Prisons for 10 years in connection to the kidnapping and murder charges of a minor boy since 2012. He was recently released on parole during the COVID-19 wave.

ALSO READ Ola, Uber among four companies to get aggregator licence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST